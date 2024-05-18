JKSC, Senior Players To Promote Hockey Among Toddlers

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- The J&K Sports Council on Friday announced an initiative to train toddlers in hockey.
The training program will be held alongside senior players of the sport and is scheduled to commence from Sunday, May 19, and shall continue every Sunday from 9:30 am to 10:30 am.ADVERTISEMENT
Recognizing the need for modern facilities, the J&K Sports Council has set up three new astro turf hockey fields: one in Pulwama and two in Srinagar. These facilities provide a conducive environment for young players to practice and hone their skills.
Despite challenges like extreme weather conditions, J&K Sports council has successfully organized tournaments across different age categories in various districts.
Nuzhat Gul, Secretary J&K Sports council, expressed optimism about the future of hockey in the the region. Read Also J&K Police Bow Out Of AIPHC After CISF Thrashing J&K Police Beats SSB In All India Police Hockey Championship
She emphasized the importance of nurturing young talent and creating a strong foundation for the sport.
Toddler Hockey workshop will help to strengthen the foundation of the Hockey, and this program will also be replicated in other districts of J&K, she added.
