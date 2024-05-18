Residential Proxies And Their Dynamic Role In Web Scraping Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Data collection and analysis is an essential aspect of any modern business. With increased competition in today's digital landscape, businesses of all sizes rely on data to make decisions and gain an advantage.

Web scraping has emerged as one of the most popular data-collection practices. However, to get the most out of your web scraping efforts, it's vital to use residential proxies along with your scraper. Let's take a look at why we consider it essential.

Definition of Web Scraping

Web scraping is considered an external data collection method. In this case, companies use specialized tools to collect vast amounts of data from other websites.

This information is compiled into a single format, usually a spreadsheet, where it can be cleaned, improved, and evaluated for valuable insights.

Web scraping can be used across several industries, including real estate, e-commerce, travel, and more, to collect information and improve various aspects of the business. For example, one study found that 73% of companies use web scraping to gain insights into their market.