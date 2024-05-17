UAE: Accident On Sheikh Zayed Road In Abu Dhabi Causes Traffic Congestion

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 10:11 PM
The Abu Dhabu Police late on Friday informed about congestion and obstruction of traffic on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Street before Al Bandar Bridge.
The traffic situation followed a road accident, it said.
The Abu Dhabi Police further called on drivers to be careful and use alternative routes.
ALSO READ:
UAE: 2 cops die in road accident while on duty
Dubai: Traffic jams on Al Khail Road to ease as RTA widens highway at 2 locations
MENAFN17052024000049011007ID1108227264
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.