Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Enhances Cooperation At ECO Meeting In Tajikistan

Kamran Aliyev, Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General, along with hisdelegation, arrived in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, for a working visit toattend the 5th Meeting of the Attorneys/Prosecutors General of theECO Member States, Azernews reports.

During his meetings held on the sidelines of the visit,Prosecutor General informed his colleagues about restoration ofterritorial integrity of Azerbaijan, under the leadership ofVictorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, aswell as ongoing restoration and construction projects in theliberated territories.

In a meeting with Yusuf Rahmon, Prosecutor General of theRepublic of Tajikistan, the sides discussed cooperation in mutuallegal assistance and the effectiveness of bilateral andmultilateral activities within international organizations. Theyexpressed optimism about the future flourishing of mutual relationsbetween the prosecutor's offices of the two countries.

During a separate meeting with Mohammad Movahedi-Azad, Iran'sProsecutor General, both parties praised the momentum of relationsbetween their respective prosecutor's offices. Kamran Aliyevinvited his Iranian colleague for an official visit to Azerbaijanand expressed his optimism that the cooperation would continue todevelop further.

Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General also met with Khusrav Noziri,ECO General Secretary. The ECO General Secretary underscored thatthe Dushanbe meeting of the Prosecutors General benefits from thesuccess of the meeting held in Baku last September. Kamran Aliyevstressed that Azerbaijan always attaches great importance torelations with the ECO. During their meeting, they explored avenuesto enhance the organization's effectiveness, strengthen legalcooperation among member states, bolster efforts in combatingcrimes, facilitate mutual international legal assistance, anddiscussed potential future areas of collaboration.

Additionally, Kamran Aliyev met with Rashideen Nawaz Kasuri, theDeputy Attorney General for Pakistan, where they commended thecomprehensive cooperation between their countries and emphasizedthe need to further develop cooperation between their prosecutor'soffices.

As part of the visit, a meeting of the Prosecutors General ofthe Turkic Council, established in Baku on November 1, 2021, tookplace. Discussions focused on prospects for future cooperationwithin the Turkic Council, including organizational matters relatedto the upcoming 3rd meeting scheduled to be held in Kyrgyzstan thisJuly.

The Azerbaijani delegation's visit to Tajikistan hasconcluded.