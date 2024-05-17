Naftogaz Put Into Service Seven New Wells Since Early 2024 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This year Naftogaz Group's goal is to reach about 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas in production volumes.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The task, which is also directly related to our energy independence and sustainability, is to increase the production of energy resources. First of all, we are talking about gas production,” Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that Naftogaz Group launched 86 new wells in 2023. Since early 2024, the company has put into service another seven wells.

According to Shmyhal, Naftogaz has achieved the highest production volumes for the corresponding period in the past two years.

“Naftogaz's goal for 2024 is to reach the natural gas production of about 15 billion cubic meters,” Shmyhal stressed.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to all power engineers working around the clock in order to restore and enhance Ukraine's energy system. He also called on Ukrainian citizens to use electricity sparingly.

A reminder that the Ukrainian government endorsed a decision to allocate more than UAH 1.5 billion for the restoration and reconstruction of Zmiivska Thermal Power Plant (TPP) in the Kharkiv region and Trypillia TPP in the Kyiv region.