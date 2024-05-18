Ecclestone Reveals She “Had No Idea” She Broke England Women's T20I Wickets Record

(MENAFN- IANS) Northampton, May 18 (IANS) Sophie Ecclestone scripted history during England's 65-run victory over the Pakistan Women's side as the 25-year-old became the leading T20I wicket-taker (117) for her side going past Katherine Sciver-Brunt's record of 114 wickets. Following the history-setting game, Ecclestone revealed she had no idea about the record.

"I had no idea! I'm not good with stats, but when I saw the screen I didn't realize I'd taken that many wickets,” said Ecclestone during the post-match interview.

In her 79th inning, Sophie ended with a figure of 3 for 11 and went past Brunt, who has clinched 114 wickets in 111 innings. Ecclestone has nothing but love for the former record holder.

“Katherine was great; she was someone I looked up to when I was young and I got her autograph a couple of times. To overtake her is a bit surreal, but I'm really proud of myself. I think she'll be absolutely fuming, to be honest - but I think she'll be really happy for me.

“We got on really well when we played on the same team and we're both real hot-heads on the field and love to wear our hearts on our sleeves. I think she'll be made up for me, but also slightly fuming." added the left arm bowler.”

England's win over Pakistan saw them clinch the three-game series as they now lead 2-0. The semifinalists of the 2023 Women's T-20 World Cup are preparing to go all the way as they will be participating in the T20 World Cup in September for which the side will have to travel to newer conditions in Bangladesh.

They will face Pakistan in a three game ODI series before facing New Zealand in a white ball series which includes 5 T20 internationals in preparation for the World Cup.

"The reason I started playing cricket is because I enjoyed it and when times get tough away from home or family, just realize why I'm there. I'm not much of a stats person, so as long as the team is winning and we win a World Cup or the Ashes, I don't really care what my stats are, to be honest," she concluded.