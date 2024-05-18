Kuwait Oil Price Up 84 Cents To USD 85.74 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait oil went up 84 cents to reach USD 85.74 per barrel on Friday as opposed to USD 84.90 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC). The price of the Brent Crude went up 71 cents to reach USD 83.98 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate went up 83 cents to USD 80.06 a barrel. (end) km

