Rakhi Sawant's Hospital Video LEAKED; TV Star Cries In Pain Ahead Of Her Tumour Surgery In Uterus (WATCH)

viral images from a Mumbai hospital

recently

startled and baffled everyone.

While some voiced concern about her health, others noted that it may

just

be theatre. However, Nakshatra Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai has officially confirmed that the actress has

been taken

there.



However, the hospital did not confirm or provide any details about

tumour

in

Rakhi's

uteres.

“Please contact her family or friends to get the reports amid further health updates,”

the authorities added.

Previously, a series of images became viral on social media, depicting Rakhi resting on a hospital bed with an intravenous cannula in her left hand. A pulse oximeter was attached to her right fingertip, and a nurse monitored her blood pressure.

Amid all of this,

Rakhi's

fresh hospital video has leaked on the internet.

In the video,

the viral celebrity

is seen

weeping in anguish while lying on the bed.



What Happened to Rakhi Sawant?



For those who are unaware, physicians discovered a 10cm tumour in Rakhi

Sawant's

uterus. Another hospital video just surfaced online, in which Rakhi herself informed followers that she will be undergoing surgery on Saturday (today) and requested them to pray for her recovery.

Her ex-husband, Ritesh Raj

Singh

says they believe Rakhi has cancer.

"She was brought to the hospital yesterday night after complaining of chest trouble. Doctors are looking after her. They detected a tumour in her uterus. She also felt agony in her tummy. Doctors have suspected that it is cancer. Tests are

being conducted. Doctors have offered surgery, but they want to confirm if it is cancer or not,"

Ritesh explained.

Rakhi Sawant urges everyone to pray for

her

Rakhi Sawant sent a video statement on Friday night, providing an update on her condition. In the video, the Bigg Boss star can be seen on a hospital bed, pleading for everyone to pray for her.

"Ae mere dosto. Miss kar rahi hai bahar jaana, ghoomna firna. I am in the hospital, and I need surgery. Bohot miss kar rahi hu main. What kind of outfit did you wear for Rakhi? Mujhe poore kapde pehen ki aadat nahi hai. Aap samajh rahe ho?

I am

not sure about

the hospital clothing.

"Mujhe jaldi theek hoke aana hai; bohot saari masti karna hai," she remarked.

