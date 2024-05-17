Azerbaijan Fosters Companies Targeting Green Solutions: Deputy Energy Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Azerbaijani state is determined to assist businesses inimplementing green solutions through financial and othermechanisms, Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov said, Azernews reports.

He made the remark during the event“Enhancing Ambition,Enabling Action: COP29 Sustainable Business Forum” in Baku.

The deputy minister noted that to solve the world's most acuteclimate problems (excluding China), the required funding iscurrently $100 billion in total, i.e. $2.4 billion every year.

According to him, the increasing involvement of businesses inthe climate agenda through government support for their adaptationand green transition will yield long-term results.

“When private companies implement green solutions and the costof new green solutions is equal to or lower than the cost of usingtraditional fuels, then there may be no need for COP conferences,”Soltanov said.