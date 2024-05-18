Legendary Indian Banker Narayanan Vaghul Passes Away

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Legendary Indian banker Narayanan Vaghul passed away in Chennai on Saturday, according to a statement issued by his family. He was 88.“Sincerely regret to inform you that Padma Bhushan Narayanan Vaghul sir, passed away this afternoon at Apollo Hospitals Chennai,” the family said in a statement, who helped build ICICI Bank, was conferred the Padma Bhushan award in 2009. He started his career with State Bank of India and took over as chairman of Bank of India at the age of 44 is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.(This is a developing story.)

