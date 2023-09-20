Laser Plastic Welding Market Forecasted To Expand To$ 1.5 Billion By 2025, Marking A 8% CAGR| TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Laser Plastic Welding Market
The demand for advanced laser plastic welding systems in these industries is consistently rising due to its ability to weld 3D and complex shapes.
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Global“Laser Plastic Welding Market” size was estimated at US$ 950 Million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2025.
The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis. The report also includes a detailed study of key companies to provide insights into business strategies adopted by variplayers in order to sustain competition in this highly competitive environment.
Download a Comprehensive Sample of this Premium Report @
Laser Plastic Welding Market Overview
Laser plastic welding, also often referred to as through-transmission welding, is a process of bonding plastic using focused laser radiation. The process is very much different than traditional metal welding. The concept involves passing a focused laser beam through an upper, laser transmissive part to the interface of the two parts to be joined. The laser light is turned into heat energy as it is absorbed by the lower joining partner. The heat created at the interface creates a molten weld seam and the two plastics are fused.
This report covers a research time span from 2020 to 2025, and presents a deep and comprehensive analysis of the global Laser Plastic Welding market, with a systematical description of the staquo and trends of the whole market, a close look into the competitive landscape of the major players, and a detailed elaboration on segment markets by type, by application and by region.
Enquire Before Buying the research report for vital understandings-
Technological Advancement in Laser Plastic Welding Machines Bolstering Demand
.Technological advancements in laser plastic welding systems is one of the crucial factors that attract a substantial portion of the end-use industry players. Leading manufacturers operating in the laser plastic welding market are putting constant efforts to design and manufacturer high precision laser plastic welding machines. Key manufactures are investing significantly in research and development to develop lasers systems with a narrow laser beam, as it facilitates the overall welding process. For instance, on October 2017, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG has introduced a powerful processing unit, PU-W, developed specifically for plastic welding, with continuously varying laser spot diameter between 2.2 to 4mm.
.In addition to these, on June 2017, Trumpf is another manufacturer operating in the laser plastic welding market has launched its TruDiode 4001.5 machine at LASER World of Photonics, Munich. This machine is based on patented technology of Trumpf, DWM (Dense Wavelength Multiplexing). This technology greatly reduces the size of the laser systems for processing of larger and heavier components.
Key Ventures operating in the market are -
TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Nippon Avionics Co., Ltd., Jenoptik AG, Rofin Sinar Technologies Inc., Amada Miyachi Co. Ltd., Bielomatik Leuze GmbH + Co. KG, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, DILAS Diodelaser GmbH, Leister Technologies AG and Dukane IAS LLC
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:
Laser Plastic Welding Market – Segmentation
By System
.Standalone System
.Integrated
By Method
.Contour Welding
.Quasi-Simultaneous
.Simultaneous
.Mask Welding
.Radial Welding
.Others
By Laser
.CO2 laser
.Diode Laser
oDio-Scan
oDirect
oFiber Coupled
oMulti-diode
.Fibre Laser
.Nd:YAG Laser
By Application
.Component
.Films
By End-use Industry
.Electrical & Electronics
.Healthcare
.Automotive
.Consumer Goods
.Others
Which regions are leading the Laser Plastic Welding System Market?
.North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
.Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
.South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
.Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Browse More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research-
Global Stretchable Battery Market Likely to Reach US$ 1 Billion
Battery Pack Modules Market for EVs Size is Expected to Reach US$ 85.8 Bn by 2031
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
+ +1 518-618-1030
Visiton social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN20092023003118003196ID1107108082
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.