Karnataka's Economy Worse Than Pakistan's, Even Mlas Not Getting Salaries Regularly: BJP MLA

(MENAFN- IANS) Gadag (Karnataka), May 6 (IANS) Karnataka BJP MLA and former Minister C.C. Patil on Sunday alleged the status of the state's economy is worse than that of Pakistan's, and the government is not even giving salaries of legislators regularly.

Talking to media persons, Patil, the MLA from Nargund, claimed that salaries are not given to roadways' drivers and conductors and even the salary of legislators is being given once every two or three months.

"The treasury is empty under the government led by the Congress. Let Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who talks very highly about the state bring out the white paper on the status of the economy of the state," he said.

He said that there is no opposition from his BJP in providing guarantee schemes to the poor, but they (the Congress) should have planned well about the expenditures incurred in this regard.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was an efficient Finance Minister. I don't know why he had compromised so much for the sake of power," he claimed.

Patil also said that the BJP is all set to win 23 to 24 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.