Azerbaijan Pursues Peace Advocacy At COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan may invite countries to conclude a truce during the29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN FrameworkConvention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Assistant to thePresident of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Departmentof the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev said in aninterview with The Guardian, Azernews reports.

The Guardian recalls that most countries in the world conclude atruce during the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

"We are holding discussions with different partners about atruce during COP29, as during the Olympics. But this is at an earlystage of discussion. This will require additional consultations anddiscussions," said Hajiyev.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan is making and will continue tomake additional efforts to make COP29 another success story in thefield of peace and a conference for achieving peace, along with thechallenge of combating climate change.

"We are working to advance the peace agenda. The climate crisisis likely to worsen food and water shortages and could increasemigration, increasing pressure on states and potentially causingborder problems.

Security has many elements and it cannot be denied that climateimpacts, environmental change or environmental issues are relevantto national security and peace," said Hajiyev.