Recovery Of Identification Cards Before Elections

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The General Electoral Prosecutor's Office recovered some identification cards a few days before elections; ongoing research in Las Tablas.

This act is part of the electoral legislation, which sanctions the retention of ID cards with penalties that include up to three years in prison, suspension of political rights and disqualification from public functions for the same period if you lend it out to others to vote or for any reason. This crime is considered a violation of the freedom of suffrage, a fundamental right in any democratic system.





The General Electoral Prosecutor's Office (FGE) reported that it recovered two personal identity cards and returned them to their owners, just in the final stretch prior to the general elections on May 5, 2024.

The event took place in the township of Las Cruces, Los Santos, and is currently being investigated by the Judicial Secretariat of Las Tablas, province of Los Santos, belonging to the Second Jurisdictional District.

The FGE, in collaboration with two police officers, carried out the recovery operation.

