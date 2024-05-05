Russian President Putin Attends Easter Service At Christ The Savior Cathedral

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the Christ theSavior Cathedral in Moscow at almost a midnight on Saturday toattend the Easter service, Azernews reports.

The service has been conducted by Patriarch of Moscow and AllRussia Kirill. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin attended the servicetogether with Putin. The President and Patriarch Kirill exchangedEaster gifts.

In 2020, for the first time during his presidency, Putin skippedEaster service due to the coronavirus pandemic and lit a candle inthe chapel at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence.

Easter is the central holiday of the entire Christian worldcommemorating a key moment in the history of Christianity - JesusChrist's resurrection from the dead. The Russian Orthodox Churchdetermines the date based on solar and lunar calendars.