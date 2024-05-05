Kazakhstan Launches Committee Dedicated To Artificial Intelligence Advancements

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan has established the Artificial Intelligence andInnovation Development Committee under the Ministry of DigitalDevelopment, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, Azernews reports citing to the relevant decree ofthe government.

According to the document, the newly established agency willoversee the execution of state policy regarding artificialintelligence, draft legislation concerning AI development, andcoordinate efforts across different sectors in this domain.

Furthermore, the government has opted to dissolve the Committeeof Geodesy and Cartography under the Ministry of DigitalDevelopment, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.