Iran's offshore oil, gas condensate production spikes by 21 percent

(MENAFN) An official from the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) has revealed that offshore oil and gas condensate production surged by 21 percent during the last Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19. Despite encountering various constraints, IOOC managed to achieve this significant increase in production.



Amir Salari, the Production Manager at IOOC, attributed the rise in production to several factors, including the deployment of additional drilling rigs, the drilling of new wells, and the repair of existing ones. Additionally, the company implemented initiatives such as launching a marine power transmission cable at the Soroush oil field and repairing marine oil transfer pipelines.



Salari emphasized that IOOC's focus on drilling new wells, installing new platforms, and establishing various marine installations will lead to a more precise evaluation of its developmental projects in the upcoming year.



He highlighted a remarkable 60 percent increase in oil production from the operational regions of Qeshm and Kish compared to the planned targets for the previous year. However, Salari acknowledged the complexities involved in offshore oil production, citing logistical challenges, adverse weather conditions, and limitations faced by offshore contractors, exacerbated by stringent sanctions.



In response to these challenges, IOOC has intensified its efforts by deploying new drilling rigs and undertaking repair operations. Salari underscored that such initiatives require time to yield significant improvements in the production situation.

