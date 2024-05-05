Russian Airstrike On Kharkiv: Four Injured Hospitalized

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four of the ten people injured in the Russian airstrike on Kharkiv have been hospitalized.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Among the 10 victims of the strike on Kharkiv, one woman is in serious condition, her identity is being established. Two more men and a woman are being treated in a medical facility, their condition is moderate. Other victims received medical aid on the spot," said Syniehubov.















































































According to him, more than 15 apartment buildings, private houses, cars, a non-operational sports complex, and office buildings were damaged.

Injury toll in Russian airstrike onclimbs to ten - governor

As reported, Russian troops struck the central part of Kharkiv on May 5 at about 2:15 pm. Civilian infrastructure in the Shevchenkivskyi district was damaged. As of 4 p.m., 10 people were reported injured, one woman was in serious condition.

According to law enforcement officials, Russia hit Kharkiv with three UMPB D30 (interspecies glider munitions).