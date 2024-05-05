Russian Airstrike On Kharkiv: Four Injured Hospitalized

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four of the ten people injured in the Russian airstrike on Kharkiv have been hospitalized.
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
“Among the 10 victims of the strike on Kharkiv, one woman is in serious condition, her identity is being established. Two more men and a woman are being treated in a medical facility, their condition is moderate. Other victims received medical aid on the spot,” said Syniehubov.
According to him, more than 15 apartment buildings, private houses, cars, a non-operational sports complex, and office buildings were damaged. Read also:
Injury toll in Russian airstrike on Kharkiv
climbs to ten - governor
As reported, Russian troops struck the central part of Kharkiv on May 5 at about 2:15 pm. Civilian infrastructure in the Shevchenkivskyi district was damaged. As of 4 p.m., 10 people were reported injured, one woman was in serious condition.
According to law enforcement officials, Russia hit Kharkiv with three UMPB D30 (interspecies glider munitions).
MENAFN05052024000193011044ID1108175774
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.