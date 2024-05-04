(MENAFN- KNN India) Bihar, May 4 (KNN)

Bandana Preyashi, Secretary of the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Bihar, India, spoke at the Jakarta Futures Forum on Thursday about India and Bihar's initiatives to promote renewable energy sources.

Preyashi emphasised major milestones like India reaching 40 per cent of its electricity generation capacity from non-fossil fuels by November 2021, ahead of its 2023 target, reported Hindu.

She also highlighted Bihar's pioneering development of a "Climate Resilient and Low Carbon Development Pathway" for the state.

At a panel titled "International Cooperation for Facilitating a Just and Inclusive Energy Transition," Preyashi underscored the critical need for global collaboration to combat climate change and advance sustainable energy solutions.

She noted India has exceeded its commitment from the

2015 Paris

climate summit, ranking fourth globally in installed renewable energy capacity.



India aims for 50 per cent of its power from non-fossil sources by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070.

"The government plans to invite bids and establish 50 GW of renewable energy capacity annually for the next five years, adding 250 GW by 2030," Preyashi said.

On Bihar's efforts, she said the state has implemented programs like Jal Jeevan Hariyali Mission to conserve water, biodiversity and increase green cover. An updated 2024 renewable energy policy is being developed.

Preyashi urged strengthening international cooperation, increasing support for developing nations, and ensuring a just energy transition for affected workers and communities.

