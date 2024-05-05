Baku Marathon 2024 Concludes Successfully Under Heydar Aliyev Foundation's Initiative

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul, Azernews

The annual "Baku Marathon 2024", spearheaded by the HeydarAliyev Foundation, concluded on May 5th with resounding success, Azernews reports.

Drawing over 18,000 participants, the marathon, themed "Beat theWind," witnessed fierce competition and camaraderie amongstrunners.

Ukrainian athlete Nataliya Semenovych clinched the top spot inthe women's category, repeating her victory from year's "BakuMarathon-2023". Azerbaijan's Anna Yusupova secured second place,followed by Kazakhstan's Nelli Gaitova in third.

Ahmet Alkanoglu from Turkiye reached the finish line faster thananyone else in the men's fight. Bogdan Semenovich from Ukraine tookthe second place, Ismail Senyange from Uganda took the thirdplace.

Winners were awarded prizes of 3,000, 2,000, and 1,000 manats,along with medals and diplomas for their outstandingachievements.

Now in its 7th edition, the Baku Marathon continues to attractwidespread enthusiasm, promoting sports development and a healthylifestyle.

The 21-kilometer route, starting and ending at the State FlagSquare, traversed Boulevard and other central streets of thecapital.

"Azercell Telecom" is the exclusive partner of "Baku Marathon2024". The project is implemented by Sport Marketing Group(SMG).

The marathon was organized with the support of the Ministry ofScience and Education, the Ministry of Digital Development andTransport, SOCAR, the Seaside Boulevard Administration, the"Regional Development" Public Union (RIIB), Azerlotereya OJSC,Skechers, GAC Motors, Push30, Badamli, Liv Bona Dea Hospital, andthe Carlsberg Group.

Khazar Media Center supported the organization of theentertainment zone of the marathon, as well as the organization ofthe volunteer program "ASAN Volunteers.