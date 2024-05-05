Asakawa Affirms Continued Focus On Climate Change And Private Sector Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Asian Development Bank (ADB) will continue to focus on combatingclimate change and private sector development, ADB PresidentMasatsugu Asakawa said at the Board of Governors 57th ADB AnnualMeeting Business Session in Tbilisi, Azernews reports.

“This year, ADB will use the Strategy 2030 midterm review, andthe Corporate Results Framework for 2025-2030, to learn andcontinue to evolve our support to clients. ADB will effectively andefficiently use its newly expanded lending capacity to support keypriorities, along with our members most in need.

ADB's new operating model will continue to emphasize climateaction and private sector development. To advance our shifts underthe new operating model, and ensure accountability, we will alsointroduce new ways of working. These include new digital tools,regional work programs, and corporate performance indicators,” thepresident of ADB said.

Asakawa noted that the fourteenth replenishment of the AsianDevelopment Fund is being finalized.

“This will allow us to support the region's poorest and mostvulnerable countries until 2028,” he said.

To note, the theme of the 57th ADB Annual Meeting in Tbilisi,which runs from May 2 through May 5, is "Bridge to the Future".

The annual meeting provides ADB Governors with a platform toaddress developmental issues and challenges confronting theAsia-Pacific region. The event typically attracts several thousandparticipants, including finance ministers, central bank governors,senior government officials, private sector representatives,members of international and civil society organizations, youth,academics, and media personnel.