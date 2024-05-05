Russia's Massive FAB-1500 Bomb Rips Village In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops dropped a FAB-1500 aerial bomb on the village of Monachynivka, Kupiansk district, killing an elderly woman.

That's according to the local police , Ukrinform reports.

"At around 15:20, the Russian military dropped a FAB-1500 bomb with a UMPK module on the village of Monachynivka, Kupiansk district. As a result of the strike, 16 buildings were damaged. Law enforcers retrieved from under the rubble the body of an 88-year-old woman, while a 34-year-old man sustained injuries," the report says.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, in addition to the 34-year-old man, a 66-year-old local resident was affected as he suffered an acute distress.

At 16:10, Russian troops shelled the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district. A local man, 79, was injured. According to tentative reports, the invaders employed an MLR system.

As reported, an elderly woman, 88, died as a result of the Russian strike that targeted the village of Monachynivka in the Kupiansk district. The body was retrieved from under the rubble of her destroyed house after the emergency response team put out the blaze.