Recognizing Vital Role Of Midwives On International Doctor-Midwife Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

Today, May 5, marks Doctor-Midwife Day, a celebration conceivedby the International Association of Physician-Midwives during a1987 conference in the Netherlands, Azernews reports.

It wasn't until 1992 that this day gained official recognition,now observed in over 50 countries worldwide, aiming to highlightthe significance of midwifery.

The pivotal role midwives play in ensuring the health andwell-being of both mother and child. Their expertise, knowledge,and skills are critical in safeguarding maternal and infanthealth.

The roots of this noble profession trace back to ancientcivilizations like India and Greece, persisting through the ages tothe present day.

In Azerbaijan, strides in obstetrics and gynecology are evident,with the Scientific-Research Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecologyunder the Ministry of Health serving as a cornerstone for trainingspecialists and advancing medical practices. The institute's focuson maternal and child health underscores its commitment toenhancing treatment and preventive measures for commonailments.

Midwives, often unsung heroes, play a vital role not only inchildbirth but also in postnatal care, providing crucial medicalassistance and emotional support to mothers and newborns. Theyserve as the primary caregivers from the moment a woman enters thematernity hospital until the baby's discharge, offering invaluableguidance and comfort throughout the journey into motherhood.

Last year, Azerbaijan welcomed 112,620 newborns into the world,with boys comprising 53.1% and girls 46.9% of births. Among themwere 3,410 twins, 147 triplets, and 4 quadruplets. In the first twomonths of this year alone, over 17,000 babies were born inAzerbaijan, underscoring the ongoing significance of midwifery inensuring the nation's future generations thrive.