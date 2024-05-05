Woman Killed In Kharkiv Region By Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An elderly woman was killed in the Kharkiv region as a result of shelling, her body was taken out from under the rubble.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“An 88-year-old woman died as a result of enemy shelling of the village of Monachynivka. The body of the deceased was unblocked from under the rubble after the fire in the house was extinguished,” the statement reads.

As reported, on May 5, the Russian army shelled the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region, two people were injured.