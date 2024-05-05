Woman Killed In Kharkiv Region By Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An elderly woman was killed in the Kharkiv region as a result of shelling, her body was taken out from under the rubble.
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform. Read also:
Number of injured in Kharkiv
strike rises to 14
“An 88-year-old woman died as a result of enemy shelling of the village of Monachynivka. The body of the deceased was unblocked from under the rubble after the fire in the house was extinguished,” the statement reads.
As reported, on May 5, the Russian army shelled the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region, two people were injured.
MENAFN05052024000193011044ID1108175769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.