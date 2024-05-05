Trade Between Kyrgyzstan And SPECA Nations Sees Significant Growth

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover with the UN Special Program for theEconomies of Central Asia (SPECA) member countries reached $2.105billion in 2023, announced Sanzhar Bolotov, Deputy Minister ofEconomy and Commerce of the country, during the Ministerial Meetingof SPECA in Bangkok, Azernews reports.

"Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover with the SPECA countries increasedby 1.9 times from 2019 through 2023. However, the trade potentialbetween Kyrgyzstan and the SPECA countries far exceeds thisstatistic," emphasized Bolotov.

At the meeting, the creation of the SPECA multipartner trustfund garnered special attention from all countries. Kyrgyzstansupported the idea and committed to the necessary work for itssuccessful operation.

"This will be an effective mechanism for implementing projectsaimed at improving the economic situation and social well-being inour countries," noted Bolotov.

He also shared Kyrgyzstan's achievements and plans in the greeneconomy, supporting the development of a long-term vision for theSPECA countries in this direction until 2030. Bolotov proposedgiving special attention to digital innovations and e-commerce inthe economies of the SPECA region in subsequent meetings.

A joint statement was adopted at the end of the meeting,reflecting decisions such as the intention to develop the greeneconomy in the SPECA region, increase trade turnover through thepromotion and utilization of e-commerce advantages, and develop theSPECA development concept until 2030.

SPECA was established on March 26, 1998, by the TashkentDeclaration. The goal is to promote economic development,cooperation, and integration into the economies of Europe and Asiafor its participating countries. Currently, SPECA-participatingstates include Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, thecountry's foreign trade turnover reached $15.660 billion in 2023,which is a 29.9 percent increase compared to 2022 ($12.057billion).