Ukrainian Defense Forces Repel 89 Attacks In Six Directions Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 89 enemy attacks in six directions over the past day, most of them in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing operational information as of 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.

During the day of May 5, there were 103x tactical engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 2x missiles and 100x airstrikes, 57x MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have wounded civilians. Residential apartment blocks and private houses, as well as other infrastructure, got destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the russian areas bordering Ukraine. The enemy conducts subversion, continues shelling of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the concentration of mining operations along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Hremyach (Chernihiv oblast). More than 20x settlements, including Yeline, Klyusy, Semenivka, Oleksandrivka, Mykolaivka, (Chernihiv oblast), Tarasivka (Sumy oblast), came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Kupyansk and Lyman axes: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 11x attacks in the vicinities of Synkivka, Pishchane, Berestove (Kharkiv oblast), Stelmakhivka (Luhansk oblast), where the enemy, using air attacks, attempted to improve its tactical position. The occupiers launched an airstrike on the city of Kharkiv.

The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kotlyarivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 4x attacks in the vicinities of Novosadove and Torske (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Makiivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Torske (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 32x attacks in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Andriivka (Donetsk oblast), where the enemy, with air support, attempted to improve its tactical position. The adversary launched airstrikes in the vicinity of Dyliivka (Donetsk oblast). More than 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Chasiv Yar (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 24x attacks in the vicinities of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove (Donetsk oblast), where the enemy, with air support, made attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Prohres, Vovche, Halytsynivka (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 20x settlements, including Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Kostyantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodyane and Urozhaine (Donetsk oblast), where the invaders, using air attacks, made 16x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The invaders launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Yevhenivka and Yelyzavetivka (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Heorhiivka, Kostyantynivka, Vuhledar (Donetsk oblast).

Orikhiv axis: the enemy, using air attacks, launched 5x assaults on positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Around 15x settlements, including Bilohirya, Robotyne, Kamyanske (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Kherson axis: the enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. In particular during the day of May 5, the invaders, with air support, executed 2x unsuccessful assaults on positions of Ukrainian troops in the vicinity of Krynky (Kherson oblast). The occupiers fired artillery and mortars at around 20 settlements, including Tyahynka, Ivanivka, Novotyahynka, Veletenske, Ponyativka, Inzhenerne, Inhulets, Antonivka, Sadove (Kherson oblast).

During the day of May 5, the Ukrainian Air Force launched airstrikes on 13x concentrations of troops, 4x anti-aircraft missile systems of the russian invaders.

The Ukrainian Missile Forces hit 1x concentration of troops, 3x radar stations, 2x air defense systems, 2x artillery systems of the enemy.