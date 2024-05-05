Russian Strike Destroys Meat Processing Plant In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv on May 4, a meat processing plant was obliterated.

The video showing the aftermath of the attack was posted on Facebook Myasnyi LLC CEO Oleksandr Skoryk, who is also a representative of the Kharkiv Regional Council, Ukrinform reports. Also, a video of the destruction and fire was published on the company's Instagram page.

According to the State Emergency Service, the fire engulfed the area of nearly 4,000 square meters.

Number of injured instrike rises to 14

The enterprise was founded more than 20 years ago.

As reported, on May 4, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kharkiv's Industrial District. A large-scale fire broke out. Six factory workers were injured: four women and two men.

According to a tentative report from the prosecutor's office, the Russians employed an S-300 missile system, firing off missiles from the territory of Belgorod region.