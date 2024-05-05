Enemy Shells Nikopol With Drones And Artillery - Two Educational Institutions Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, educational institutions, houses, cars, and power grids were damaged by shelling.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“Enemy artillery shelling and four uses of kamikaze drones. During the day, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district seven times,” Lysak wrote.

According to him, a social and two educational institutions, two high-rise buildings, a private house, several outbuildings and the same number of cars were damaged in the district center. Power lines were also damaged.

In addition, the power grid in the Pokrovske village community was also damaged.

No people were injured in the shelling, the head of the RMA added.

As reported, on the night of May 5, infrastructure facilities in Dnipro were damaged as a result of falling debris and shelling of Shahed drones.