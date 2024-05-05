5th e-learning initiative offers talent horizons of creativity and innovation

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 2 May 2024: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is offering more than 16,000 specialised educational courses in creative fields within the fifth edition of its e-learning Initiative, launched in collaboration with LinkedIn, the largest professional network in the world. The initiative aims to provide an innovative platform capable of supporting emerging talent and empowering them to develop their professional skills, offering them the opportunity to benefit from free e-learning services. This coincides with Dubai Culture's commitment to advancing the creative scene and enriching the cultural movement in Dubai.

Dubai Culture is inviting creative entrepreneurs and talents in the country to register in the initiative, which has witnessed over 36,000 diverse course registrations since its launch in 2020. This reflects the Authority’s keenness to enhance the capabilities and knowledge of creative community members, encouraging them to benefit from a series of specialised courses and workshops offered by a select group of international experts and specialists in the fields of entrepreneurship management and development.

All programmes, courses, and professional workshops in various administrative and creative fields have been meticulously designed to meet the needs of those aspiring to develop their capabilities, enhance their skills, refine their practical experiences, and elevate them to higher levels. This helps open up their horizons, enabling them to unleash their unique ideas and diverse projects, cementing a culture of excellence and innovation in the creative sector, and contributing to preparing future competencies with the best global practices. All of this positively reflects on Dubai's cultural and creative industries ecosystem.





