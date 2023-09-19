September 18 is observed in Azerbaijan as the National Music Day, which coincides with the birthday of the outstanding composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, the founder of Azerbaijani written music and author of the first opera in the East.

The tradition of celebrating the birthday of the great composer as a holiday was laid by eminent conductor, maestro Niyazi, who used to celebrate this day each year after Uzeyir Hajibayli's death.

Hajibayli is often referred to as the father of Azerbaijani classical music. He was the first composer in Azerbaijan to combine elements of traditional Azerbaijani music with Western classical music, creating a unique style.

His groundbreaking opera "Leyli and Majnun" (1908) marked a turning point in the history of the Azerbaijani music. In 1920, the composer founded the first music school in the country, which later became the Azerbaijan State Conservatory.

Throughout his life, Uzeyir Hajibayli successfully represented Azerbaijan at international music conferences, spreading awareness about national music traditions. His music masterpieces are still heard in prestigivenues across the world.







National Music Day was officially established in Azerbaijan in 2009 by a presidential decree. The day serves as an opportunity to honor the country's musical traditions and promote cultural awareness among its citizens.

The music feast is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout Azerbaijan. The day is marked by numercultural events, music festivals, concerts, which demonstrate the country's musical diversity and talents.

Azerbaijan's cultural and public figures have paid tribute to the legendary composer, visiting his grave.

The Culture Minister Adil Karimli first congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the National Music Day. The minister said that Uzeyir Hajibayli has a special place in the history of the Azerbaijani music. He was an outstanding statesman and a composer, who made a significant change in the national music.







Chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist Firangiz Alizade shared his opinion about the Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

"It is very gratifying that our lands have been liberated, music festivals and Vaqif Poetry Days are now held in Shusha. Today, Uzeyir's soul is happy, his works resonate in our native Karabakh," he added.

Note that the 15th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival will be held in Azerbaijan on September 18-28.

The 15th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival was held in Azerbaijan on September 18-28. The festival is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation jointly with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.







Magnificent concerts, theatrical performances, exhibitions, scientific conferences, master classes and other events await the festival guests in Baku, Ganja, Shamkir and Shusha.

The festival has been held in Azerbaijan since 2009, traditionally the first day of the festival coincides with the National Music Day.

On the first day of the festival, the soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will stage the opera "Leyli and Majnun" in Shusha.

A concert of the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Wind Instruments will take place in Baku at the Fountain Square. On the evening of September 18, the ballet "Legend of Love" by the People's Artist, composer Arif Melikov will be shown at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.