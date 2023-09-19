September 18 is observed in Azerbaijan as the National Music
Day, which coincides with the birthday of the outstanding composer
Uzeyir Hajibayli, the founder of Azerbaijani written music and
author of the first opera in the East.
The tradition of celebrating the birthday of the great composer
as a holiday was laid by eminent conductor, maestro Niyazi, who
used to celebrate this day each year after Uzeyir Hajibayli's
death.
Hajibayli is often referred to as the father of Azerbaijani
classical music. He was the first composer in Azerbaijan to combine
elements of traditional Azerbaijani music with Western classical
music, creating a unique style.
His groundbreaking opera "Leyli and Majnun" (1908) marked a
turning point in the history of the Azerbaijani music. In 1920, the
composer founded the first music school in the country, which later
became the Azerbaijan State Conservatory.
Throughout his life, Uzeyir Hajibayli successfully represented
Azerbaijan at international music conferences, spreading awareness
about national music traditions. His music masterpieces are still
heard in prestigivenues across the world.
National Music Day was officially established in Azerbaijan in
2009 by a presidential decree. The day serves as an opportunity to
honor the country's musical traditions and promote cultural
awareness among its citizens.
The music feast is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout
Azerbaijan. The day is marked by numercultural events, music
festivals, concerts, which demonstrate the country's musical
diversity and talents.
Azerbaijan's cultural and public figures have paid tribute to
the legendary composer, visiting his grave.
The Culture Minister Adil Karimli first congratulated the
Azerbaijani people on the National Music Day. The minister said
that Uzeyir Hajibayli has a special place in the history of the
Azerbaijani music. He was an outstanding statesman and a composer,
who made a significant change in the national music.
Chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist
Firangiz Alizade shared his opinion about the Uzeyir Hajibayli
International Music Festival.
"It is very gratifying that our lands have been liberated, music
festivals and Vaqif Poetry Days are now held in Shusha. Today,
Uzeyir's soul is happy, his works resonate in our native Karabakh,"
he added.
The 15th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival was held
in Azerbaijan on September 18-28. The festival is co-organized by
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation jointly with the Azerbaijan Culture
Ministry.
Magnificent concerts, theatrical performances, exhibitions,
scientific conferences, master classes and other events await the
festival guests in Baku, Ganja, Shamkir and Shusha.
The festival has been held in Azerbaijan since 2009,
traditionally the first day of the festival coincides with the
National Music Day.
On the first day of the festival, the soloists of the Azerbaijan
State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will stage the opera "Leyli
and Majnun" in Shusha.
A concert of the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Wind Instruments
will take place in Baku at the Fountain Square. On the evening of
September 18, the ballet "Legend of Love" by the People's Artist,
composer Arif Melikov will be shown at the Heydar Aliyev
Palace.