Ukraine's Consulate General In Toronto Sends Generators To Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Consulate General in Toronto has handed over generators to Ukraine to help residents of the Kharkiv region.

Ukraine's Consul General in Toronto Oleh Nikolenko announced this on his Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"Toronto is sending a new batch of generators for residents of the Kharkiv region. It's been a few weeks since we shipped our first batch. During this time, together with partners, the Consulate General prepared new generators. Today, another batch of equipment was sent to the place where it is most needed - to Kharkiv," Nikolenko wrote.

He added that Ukrainian diplomats were already working to send a new batch.

"Our people will have access to electricity, water and heat," the consul general said.

Nikolenko also thanked the management of the logistics company Meest, the Toronto branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and "everyone who contributed to the delivery of this humanitarian aid."

Since March 22, Russia has resumed massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Missile and drone strikes damaged thermal power plants, the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Station (DniproHES) and high-voltage substations.

Photo: Consulate General of Ukraine