Archery WC: India Stun Olympic Champion Korea To Win Men's Recurve Team Gold

Shanghai, April 28 (IANS) Indian men's recurve team of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav achieved a remarkable victory by stunning the reigning Olympic champion South Korea to clinch a gold medal at the ongoing World Cup Stage 1 here on Sunday.

India registered a 5-1 (57-57, 57-55, 55-53) win without dropping a set against the Koran rivals to clinch the top spot on the podium in the season opener.

Later, the recurve mixed team of Ankita Bhakat and Bommadevara pocketed a bronze medal after beating Mexico.

The Indian duo defeated the Mexican team of Alejandra Valencia and Matias Grande 6-0 in the bronze medal playoff.

With Sunday's wins, India won five gold, one silver and a bronze so far in the tournament.

On Saturday, Indian compound archers were all guns blazing as they swept the team events, winning gold in men's, women's and mixed-team events.

Meanwhile, Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the gold medal in the women's individual compound category after beating Andrea Becerra 146(9*)-146(9) of Mexico to win her third gold at World Archery.

Moreover, Priyansh lost to former World Champion Nico Wiener 147-150 in his debut World Cup final and bagged a silver medal in the men's individual compound event.

In another Sunday's action, former world number and ace Indian recurve archer Deepika Kumari will play her women's recurve individual semifinal against Korean Nam Suhyeon.