LS Poll Campaign: PM Modi To Address Four Public Meetings In Karnataka Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend various Lok Sabha poll campaign programmes in Karnataka on Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Belagavi at 11 a.m., Uttara Kannada at 1:15 p.m., Davanagere at 3:30 p.m. and Ballari at 5:30 p.m.

Earlier on Saturday night, the Prime Minister landed at Belagavi airport, where he was welcomed by former Chief Minister and BJP's Belagavi Lok Sabha seat candidate Jagadish Shettar and other senior leaders.

Major political events that will unfold across the country today:

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold three public meetings in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. His first meeting is scheduled for Kasganj at 12 noon, then in Mainpuri at 1:30 p.m. and in Etawah at 3 p.m.

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will campaign in West Bengal and Odisha on Sunday. The BJP President will address a public meeting in West Bengal's Berhampore at 12:30 p.m., followed by another public meeting in Nadia at 2:35 p.m.

From there, he will proceed to Odisha to hold a public meeting at Ambapua near Berhampur town in Ganjam district at 5.50 p.m. Later, the BJP chief will also meet party workers in Nabarangpur.

* Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to address a public meeting at Salipur in Cuttack at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday. Before addressing the public rally, the Congress leader will visit the birthplace of Madhusudan Das, a legal luminary who played a crucial role in the formation of Odisha.

The Congress leader will also hold a public meeting in Daman and Diu later in the day.

* Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency at 4 p.m.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Sunday hold public meetings at Aonla in Bareilly at 12:05 p.m., Bilsi (Badaun) at 1:30 p.m. and Jalesar (Etah) at 3:45 p.m.

* Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani will visit Ayodhya's Ram temple on Sunday.

* BSP supremo Mayawati will address an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Morena at 11 a.m. on Sunday

* Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will address election rallies in Bareilly and Moradabad districts on Sunday.