Vietnam's National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue Resigns

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) HANOI, Apr 28 (NNN-VNA) – Vietnam's Communist Party Central Committee, on Friday, accepted the resignation of Vietnam's National Assembly Chairman, Vuong Dinh Hue, upon his personal request.– NNN-VNA
