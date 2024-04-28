               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Vietnam's National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue Resigns


4/28/2024 1:10:57 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) HANOI, Apr 28 (NNN-VNA) – Vietnam's Communist Party Central Committee, on Friday, accepted the resignation of Vietnam's National Assembly Chairman, Vuong Dinh Hue, upon his personal request.– NNN-VNA

