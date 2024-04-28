Sharon Stone Is ‘Acting Out’ As She Battles To Confront Her ‘Inner Demons’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 28 (IANS) Actress Sharon Stone recalls a traumatic incident in 2001 when she was rushed to the hospital due to a brain haemorrhage that forced her to step away from her career for two years, an absence she believes contributed to her exclusion from the movie industry for two decades.

Speaking on the 'Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond' show, Stone opened up about her struggles with mental health: "We're all trying to confront our demons, and we're all acting out - me, too, and trying to figure out how to keep getting back up, keep helping people up even if we put them down, and make sure we're all backup."

Stone, who works with the World Health Organization, emphasised that one in ten people "on a global level" are in the grip of a "mental crisis".

She said people should be trying to fix themselves instead of relying on political figures for policies that could help, reports co.

“To try to say, 'It has to be our leaders', well, which leader do you think that's going to be? It must start with the individual."

“You must stand strong, and when you blow it? OK, so what? That was two steps ago. You have to get back up, get yourself together, help whoever you think you bumped around, and keep moving forward - and instant forgiveness. Instant forgiveness for yourself.”

Stone became emotional when discussing how she utilises her fame to support marginalised groups, particularly recalling her participation in an event promoting world peace.

She also revealed that she now dedicates approximately 17 hours a day to painting and has criteria for returning to acting, stating she will only accept roles that are "really powerful and meaningful."