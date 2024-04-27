IPL 2024: GT V RCB Overall Head-To-Head; When And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, April 28 (IANS) Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 45 of the IPL 2024 on Sunday afternoon.

GT are seventh in the points table with four wins. However, RCB have won just two games and are rooted at the bottom of the table.

The two teams have met three times in the tournament so far.

GT v RCB head-to-head

Gujarat Titans: 2

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1

GT v RCB match time: The match starts at 3:30 PM IST (10:00 AM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 3:00 PM (9:30 AM GMT)

GT v RCB match venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live broadcast of GT v RCB match on television in India: The GT v RCB match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of GT v RCB will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar