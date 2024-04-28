Rajnath Singh's Nomination On Monday, UP & Uttarakhand Cms To Lead Roadshow

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 28 (IANS) Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP's UP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will file his nomination papers in Lucknow on Monday.

Rajnath Singh will arrive in Lucknow on Sunday evening.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak invited representatives of various social, business, religious organisations and public representatives to be a part of the memorable event.

The Deputy CM said the amount of development work done by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow had not been done in any other city of the country.

Senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh said detailed information was being shared on social media for April 29.

Party's Lucknow metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi said,“A number of street meetings are being organised to send the message. The work of distributing family slips is also being done. Party workers are giving slips to family heads and distributing leaflets about the development works of the Lucknow MP.”

Dwivedi said Rajnath Singh will proceed to file his papers from the UP BJP office opposite the Vidhan Sabha.

“From there, he would proceed on a motorised chariot to the collectorate to file his nomination along with ministers, mayor, senior party functionaries and others from 10 a.m. onwards,” Dwivedi said.

Rajnath Singh is seeking a third term as a Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow. Before contesting his first election from Lucknow in 2014, he had won the Lok Sabha polls from Ghaziabad in 2009.

Lucknow will go to the polls along with 13 other constituencies on May 20 in the fifth of the seven-phased 2024 Lok Sabha polls.