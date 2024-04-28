Bagrat Galstyan's Nightmares, Or Another Provocation Attempt?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu

Although the collapse of the Soviet Empire was considered thebeginning of a new era for Armenia, it also meant a period ofprogress towards the restoration of geographical reality. Startingfrom the end of the 1980s and the beginning of the 90s, Armenia,taking advantage of the gap in the Soviet Union, started the policyof ethnic cleansing in the territories of Azerbaijan, and could notimagine that one day the current situation would become real.

Finally, the long-awaited moment happened; Armenia decided notonly to return the historical territories of Azerbaijan itoccupied, but also to delimit and demarcate the geographicaldivision between the two states.

Nevertheless, a big question remains in heads: What were thereasons that prevented Armenia from taking this step until now?

It is true that Armenia wanted to have a whole part ofAzerbaijan's territories by conducting an aggressive policy. Thefirst Garabagh War was the real reason that vividly reflected theArmenian occupation and ethnic cleansing policy. After massexpulsion of Azerbaijanis from historical territories, Armeniastarted the policy of ethnic cleansing in the liberated Garabagh was simply to insure itself more by penetrating deep into theterritories of Armenia and creating so-called autonomy in theterritories it occupied from time to time.

However, the strengthening policy of Azerbaijan overturned allthese plans in a short period. After the 44-day war, Armenia had totake a step back and finally agreed to sign peace with Azerbaijanand officially delimit the territories.

Despite all this, the insistence of official Yerevan againstinternal protests remains unanswered. Of course, it is not an easyprocess to accustom a society nurtured and brought up under theoccupation policy for many years to the truth. Armenia once triedto convince the people with the claims of "great Armenia" andintended to build big dreams on the territories of Azerbaijan. Thepeople believed in this, and therefore it is difficult for them toleave the territories of Azerbaijan today.

Unfortunately, the religious leaders in the country also playedenormous role in the wrong thinking of the people. For example,despite the repeated acknowledgments of the Armenian leadership torecognize the territories of Azerbaijan, revanchist religiousleaders protested against it and even called the local community torevolt.

As the processes deepen and tensions within Armenia increase, todaythe scenarios of those revanchists are beginning to change inaccordance with the process.

The laying of the first 20 border posts started to irritatethose revanchist forces in Armenia even more. In an attempt toprevent the return of the Azerbaijani territories still occupied byArmenia, they organize protests, pickets, get into fights with thepolice, military and, in the usual manner for Armenians, spread allkinds of disinformation.

One of them is Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, a revanchist religiousleader who misguides the community to the wrong path. He tries toturn his thoughts based on hypotheses, which do not fit into anyreason or logic, into a story as truth.







In an interview with the Armenian media, the priest sufferingfrom dementia said that last night unknown persons in a car withtinted windows, without license plates, accompanied by the regionalgovernor and other officials, secretly arrived, entered the“territories to be surrendered” and committed some unknownactions.

"The anger and distrust of the people is that who are thesepeople who are in the car with such cover, all possible informationis hidden, and there was also a demand that these people come downso that they have the opportunity to ask them questions. If youraffairs are honest, clean, transparent, why are you coming undersuch cover? And when the people rebelled against this lie andfalsehood, they made it clear that perhaps they were Azerbaijanis were even suspicions that Deputy Prime Minister MherGrigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev were in the car,” - he said.

According to the archbishop,“black berets” were involved in thefight against the popular uprising.

"During the scuffle, a flashbang grenade was suddenly thrown head of the Tavush regional police department and the deputychief of police told me that they did not do this... I came andasked the people if they themselves threw the grenade. They clearlysaid no. It neither the police nor the people threw it, perhaps itfell from the sky,” says Galstanyan, adding that after the incidentthere were disturbances, two policemen, two women and one girl.

A pure hallucinations... Galstyan seemed to play a role based on thescript of Bollywood heroes. I wonder what else Galstyan hasseen?

Judging by this statement, this figure of the Armenian ApostolicChurch (hereinafter referred to as the AAC - ed.) belongs in thedepartment for the violently insane in a closed psychiatrichospital. AAC figures openly oppose the achievement of a peaceagreement and are doing everything possible to pull the people intothe streets and overthrow the current government.

Apparently, the hierarchs of the AAC, realizing that theopposition from the political parties could not do anything, tookon the role of a catalyst for a possible coup d'etat. Suchprovocative statements by the bishop, in order to excite theArmenian society and disrupt the demarcation process, can lead tosuch irreversible, difficult processes in Armenia that they cannever imagine its worst consequence.