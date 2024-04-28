How Karisma Went From Doing Madhuri's Steps To Working With Her In A Dance Film: ‘It Was Big’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actress Karisma Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane, recalling her experiences working with the 'prankster' Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit Nene, whom she has grown up "admiring".

"I have grown up admiring her dances,” Karisma said.

The actress was talking about the two stars, who currently serve as judges on the dance-based reality show 'Dance Deewane', on the show's Instagram handle.

Karisma shared: "I remember 'Ek Do Teen'... coming from school watching it, trying to do the steps, and then I got a chance to work with her in a dance film. It was a big thing for me. And again, being here on set with her is always a pleasure and so much fun."

Madhuri, called the Twinkle Toes of Hindi cinema, made her debut in 1984 with 'Abodh'. Not just her acting prowess, but her dancing bowled the audience over on songs such as 'Choli ke peeche', 'Mera piya ghar aaya', 'Ek Do Teen', 'Que Sera Sera', and 'Dhak dhak karne laga', among many others.

Karisma and Madhuri first shared the screen in the 1997 film 'Dil Toh Paagal Hai', where their iconic face-off track 'Dance Of Envy' became an instant hit.

The actress also recalled her experiences with Suniel Shetty, with whom she worked in 1990s films like 'Rakshak', Gopi Kishan, and 'Krishna', featuring the chartbuster song 'Jhanjhariya'.

Karisma revealed that Suniel would often play pranks on her.

“Suniel anna (brother), it was always fun. He used to always play a lot of pranks on me. Whenever we were on set, I was always looking over my shoulder to see what he would do next," she said.