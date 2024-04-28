Bereft Of Manpower, LCMA Unable To Prevent Greenbelt Infractions

Delays in demolition drives within the greenbelt, according to officials, are caused by allied departments, such the police, being reluctant to offer support to the LCMA demolition squad, consisting of 10 members.

“Without manpower, we may not be able to stop illegal constructions in the Greenbelt. How on earth can a team of ten people stop infractions? When it comes to demolition drives, we never get support from the police,” Abdul Rashid, In-Charge demolition, told Kashmir Observer.

We are attacked, mistreated, and humiliated every time we carry out a demolition drive because we don't have the necessary support from allied departments, he claimed.

“Because there is always a fear for law and order, demolition drives are conducted in presence of a magistrate and the Station House Office (SHO) in question. Thus, it's virtually difficult to execute such drives with a handful of staff,” he added.

Meanwhile, a demolition drive was conducted in the Shalimar area from Syed Meerak Shah Road to Foreshore Road, during which a number of illegal structures, including fences and tin sheds, were dismantled.

“The drive would continue throughout the upcoming week and that the department hopes to receive appropriate police support,” the official said.

Zahid Hassan Samoon, the Deputy Superintendent Enforcement wing, said they seldom receive police backup during demolition drives.

“We lack the manpower and equipment necessary to address the issue of unlawful constructions. The police at the moment are preoccupied with the elections, which makes it difficult for us to carry out demolition drives well on time,” Samoon told Kashmir Observer.

He said those running small enterprises on government property seldom bother to obtain LCMA authorization for fencing, which frequently leads to the demolition.

“Who would touch them if they had authorization, but instead of obeying rules, they accuse the department of rendering the poor jobless. Public awareness regarding conservation of lands is necessary to stop encroachments in the notified areas,” he added.

The LCMA Enforcement wing head said that an extensive demolition drive will be carried out in the Shalimar area next week and every single illegal structure will be demolished.

“Since the weather was not favorable, we couldn't conduct a drive in the interiors of Shalimar, but as soon as the weather improves, a massive drive will be carried out in the area,” Samoon added.

