Fire Breaks Out At Leather Manufacturing Company In Noida| WATCH

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A fire broke out at a leather manufacturing company building in Noida's Sector 65 area on Sunday reported by ANI citing Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida Pradeep Kumar,“15 fire tenders were sent to the spot and the fire was extinguished.”\"We received information about the fire in a leather manufacturing company at around 4.30 am. 15 fire tenders were sent to the spot and the fire has been extinguished,\" Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida Pradeep Kumar said.
The fire broke out due to a short circuit, Kumar said.“No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident,” the Chief Fire Officer said.(With inputs from ANI)
MENAFN28042024007365015876ID1108147229
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.