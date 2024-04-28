Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Armored Personnel Carrier On Zaporizhzhia Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service (SBGS) have destroyed a Russian armored personnel carrier using kamikaze drones in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
That's according to the border agency , Ukrinform reports.
"The 'birds' of SBGS fighters discovered a camouflaged armored personnel carrier of the occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia sector. The APC was destroyed by the accurate hits of kamikaze drones, which reduced the enemy's combat capability," the report said.
