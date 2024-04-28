Protesters In Tel Aviv Demand Release Of Gaza Hostages, Early Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Thousands of Israelis on Saturday held a protest in the capitalTel Aviv, demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza andcalling for early elections, an Israeli media outlet reported, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu agency.

The Israeli broadcasting authority reported that the protestersgathered at Kaplan Square, calling for a hostage swap deal withPalestinian factions in Gaza and for early elections.

Families of hostages held in Gaza also participated in theprotests, delivering speeches in front of the demonstrators,according to the authority.

Demonstrations in Israel have intensified following a videowhich Al-Qassam Brigades released showing two Israeli hostagesdemanding their release, stating that they are living underdifficult conditions amid Israeli bombardment.

In response to the video, families of the hostages said in astatement:“Israel must choose between (invading) Rafah or a deal(with Hamas),” the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The families urged government members to release the hostagesheld in Gaza, even if it means ending the war.

Tel Aviv believes 134 Israelis are being held in Gaza, whileIsrael is holding some 9,000 Palestinians in its jails.