(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first flight of Gian Wings performed on the Tbilisi-Baku
route successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport on
6 September, Azernews reports, citing International Airport.
The aircraft of the Gian air carrier was traditionally
weed with an arch of water.
The ceremony dedicated to the arrival of the first flight of
Gian Wings was attended by representatives of the airline, as
well as the Ambador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Gia
to Azerbaijan, Mr. Zurab Pataradze. They emphasized the importance
of this event for the development of relations between the
countries.
“Our airport ismitted tontinu development and
expansion of its international partnerships, and the launch of this
route opens even more opportunities for tourism, iness, and
cultural exchange between the twountries,”id the Director of
Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Mr. Teymur Hnov.
“We are proud to celebrate the successful landing of the first
flight of Gian Wings performed on the Tbilisi-Baku route at
Heydar Aliyev International Airport. This important moment
underlines the close and friendly neighborhood between Gia and
Azerbaijan. This route opens up endless opportunities for to
develop tourism, iness, and cultural exchange between our
countries. Regular flights on ATR72-500 A/C start this week,
offeringnvenient flights between Tbilisi and Baku. We look
forward to weing everyone on board of Gian Wings to open
new horizons and strengthen our partnership,” emphasized Edison
Pipia, CEO of Gian Wings.
Gian Wings will operate regular flights on the
Tbilisi-Baku-Tbilisi route three times a week: on Wednesdays,
Fridays, and Sundays.
Tickets for this route can be purchased on the official website
of the airline as well as at the airline's
sales offices.
