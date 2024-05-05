Ukrainian Air Defenses Down 23 Out Of 24 Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense units shot down 23 out of the 24 Shahed drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine on the night of May 4 to 5.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Overnight into May 5, 2024, Russian occupiers attacked [Ukraine] from the northern and southern directions with 24 Shahed-131/136 attack drones. The launch areas were the Kursk region, Russia, and Cape Chauda, Crimea," he said.

According to Oleshchuk, anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the aerial attack. The drones were destroyed in the Kharkiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions.