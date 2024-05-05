SKIMS Clarifies NMC Show Cause Notice: Technical Glitches Caused Data Upload Delay

Officials from SKIMS said

that they have completed all the formalities for annual declaration as required under various regulations.



While issuing a clarification regarding a news item circulating in the media regarding the National Medical Council (NMC) show cause notice to the college, a spokesperson of SKIMS said that the last date of providing such information on the web portal was fixed on 10th April, 2024.



“Accordingly, the Deemed Medical University of SKIMS uploaded the information on 6th April, 2024.

This required providing extensive details over 500 fields on the web portal, covering all aspects of the Institutional functioning,” the spokesperson said, adding,

“However, while filling up the details some portal fields were not taking up the information, despite repeated attempts.”

Earlier, the NMC had threatened slashing of MBBS quota for Medical College Srinagar after the authorities“failed to address” the deficiencies despite so many show cause notices.

The NMC had asked the medical college authorities to explain reasons after issuance of the show cause notice as to why seats for MBBS should not be reduced for the year 2024-2025 or a monetary penalty as per regulations be imposed.

The spokesperson stated that the NMC issued a Public Notice to all Medical Institutions across the Country on 18th March, 2024 for Annual Declaration as required under various regulations.



While deliberating on the show cause notice (issued on April, 29, 2024) the SKIMS authorities on May 1st, 2024 during virtual interaction with the NMC clearly pointed out the technical hitches faced during filling up of few fields on the NMC web portal.



Furthermore, he said all queries raised were duly answered based on facts and figures.



“It was clarified before the NMC that the Faculty and Residents are marking their biometric attendance on the AEBAS System and screen shorts of the pie chart as depicted on NMC website were also produced before them,” he said.

In reply to the queries raised by NMC, he said that it was submitted that the SKIMS Deemed University has a bed capacity of 1540; during the last year 6178 Cytopathology cases, 40785 Culture Sensitivity tests,

103374 Serology samples, 26793 Minor Surgeries and 26588 Major Surgeries were performed.



Furthermore, the number of families allocated per student and the operational difficulties with plan for increasing the same was also discussed. The list of cadavers along with transportation details had already been shared, apart from video captures obtained during the examinations.

Thy clarified that NMC as an Apex Regulatory Body regularly obtains information from medical institutions across the country and it was for the first time that such information was required to be filled up on the web portal, which led to communication gap owing to some fields on the portal not taking up the data and the same stands clarified.

