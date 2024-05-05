ASI Crushed To Death By Sand Mafia's Tractor In MP, 3 Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, May 5 (IANS) An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was allegedly crushed to death by a tractor of sand mafia in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district.
The deceased has been identified as Mahendra Bagri.
Bagri had gone to nab a culprit when the tractor laden with illegally mined sand crushed him to death.
Two other cops who were accompanying Bagri, ran away from the spot to save their lives and alerted senior officials.
The police have arrested three accused, including the tractor driver, however, the main accused who is said to be involved in illegal sand mining was still absconding, police said on Sunday.
Police have announced a reward of Rs 30,000 against the absconding accused, Surendra Singh, a resident of the Beohari region, around 40 km from district headquarters Shahdol.
