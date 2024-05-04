Anti-Drug Campaigns Lead To Arrest Of 34 Suspects

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) on Saturday announced the arrest of 34 alleged drug dealers in dozens of illicit drug bust operations in various locations in the Kingdom over the past few days.



Two of the major busts occurred in Karak, according to Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi.

“Our special forces raided a house of a wanted and dangerous suspect in Karak,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

Law-enforcement officers found 30,000 Captagon pills, eight staches of Hashish and some firearms,” the police official added.

In addition, the police officer said that one of the“most dangerous drug dealers, who was wanted in 21 cases, was arrested in Central Badia without any major incident”.

Meanwhile, 14 people were arrested in various drug bust operations in Irbid, according to Sartawi.

“We found a variety of illegal drugs, forged currency including 10,000 Captaon pills in their possession as well as two firearms,” he added.

Other drug operations resulted in seizing 12 staches of Hashish, 10,000 Captagon pills, Marijuana plants and one kilogramme of Crystal meth, according to a statement by the Public Security Directorate (PSD).



All suspects were referred to the State Security Court prosecutor for further questioning and indictment, the PSD statement added.

In March, AND officials stated that approximately 23,000 drug-related cases were recorded in Jordan in 2023, involving over 35,000 individuals. Around 13,000 individuals were apprehended for drug-related trafficking or distribution cases.

AND officials stated that the seized quantities of drugs in 2023 in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), customs, and other security agencies included 6,200 kilogrammes of hashish, 6.5 kilogrammes of heroin, around 19 million Captagon pills, 141.5 kilogrammes of cocaine, 15 kilogrammes of Joker powder, and about 70.5 kilograms of crystal meth.



