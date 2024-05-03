Dubai: Going To Concerts, Shows? Buy Tickets Only From Official Sellers, Residents Told

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 2:05 PM

Last updated: Fri 3 May 2024, 10:36 PM

Are you planning to attend an event, entertainment show or exhibition in Dubai? Have you bought your tickets for the upcoming event in the city yet?

More importantly, did you buy your tickets from an approved and authorised channel?

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), on Friday (May 3) urged people to use authorised websites and platforms to purchase tickets for attending events in Dubai.

“With the city boasting a rich year-round events calendar, DFRE has emphasised that the general public can access up-to-date and trusted information for concerts and events through Dubai Calendar, the city's official listings platform which is managed by DFRE,” it said.

Photo supplied

Every year, Dubai hosts hundreds of entertainment events, exhibitions and shows such as Arabian Travel Market (ATM), Gitex, Arab Health, Dubai Fintech Summit, Global Village and many others. These events and exhibitions are attended by millions of residents and foreign visitors.

With more than 1,200 events and festivals listed annually, the public is encouraged to check the Dubai Calendar to see if an event is listed and are advised to only purchase tickets from official ticket sellers.

There are close to 50 approved ticket sellers and event registration companies in Dubai and people should buy them only from those channels. Some of them are Terrapin, Ticketsfy, Virgin Megastore Tickets, Index Holding, QRTickets, Najahi, Tixbox, Untold Dubai, CVent, Platinumlist, Ticketo, Viva Ticket, Q Tickets, Moro and others.

“All event organisers require a valid ticketed event permit if they are planning to sell tickets for an event in Dubai. Any ticketing company wishing to sell tickets for Dubai-based events must also be integrated with DET's ticketing system via Application Programming Interface (API),” the authority said.

Photo supplied

