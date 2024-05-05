(MENAFN- AzerNews) EDITORIAL

Distant Relative or Close Neighbor? Theprotests that have been going on in Georgia for several weeks havecaused serious upheavals in the country. The only reason for thisis the strengthening of the influence of the West on thecountry.

In fact, the Georgian government is right in its position it would not be wrong to say that, the scenario applied bythe West in Georgia, today intends to turn the country intoUkraine.

So, it is enough to look back 20 years ago; the same scenariowas already applied in 2004 in Georgia. Saakashvili, who wasbrought to power, was given false promises, the country was drawninto a conflict with Russia in 2008, and as a result, South Ossetiaand Abkhazia were lost. The Russian troops arrived a few kilometersfrom Tbilisi. The West, which dragged Saakashvili to thisadventure, did not stand behind him, and as a result, Georgiansociety faced a great loss.

What happened was the provocation of the West, led by the UnitedStates, against the Georgian people. It is clear that now they aretrying to repeat this provocation. However, unlike the situation in2004, the Georgian people see the danger and do not want to be avictim of the next adventure.

Nevertheless, what should Georgia have done to prevent all thisfrom happening? What are the political mistakes behind theWesternization policy, which is leading to the domestic shackles ofthe country today?

The answer to the question is very simple: Georgia is sufferingtoday from the mistake made many years ago. It would be good if theGeorgian authorities had seen the true intention of the West manyyears ago and would not have allowed the new adventure to get sofar. Because over the past years, it has built a very strongnetwork in Western Georgia. It finances most of the nearly 25,000NGOs operating in the country and manages them according to its ownwill.

Very serious changes took place in Georgian society. Drugaddiction, the erosion of national moral values, the expansion ofthe movement of homosexuals, and other tendencies that underminenational moral values have affected not only the people, but alsothe foundations of the country's political structure.

Over 700,000 Georgians went to Europe and worked in menial jobsbecause of liberalization of the visa regime within the frameworkof integration into the European Union. A similar process wasobserved in Ukraine. Every time terrible concessions are demandedfrom Georgia in exchange for some preferences, the foundations ofGeorgian society are undermined.

Such a development of events will result in Georgia becoming anew Ukraine in the worst case. In the best case, the Georgianpeople will become a society without national identity.

Currently, the resistance of the Georgian community is amanifestation of the process of expelling America and the West fromthe region. This process first started in Azerbaijan.

Starting from 2010, the activities of the American network inAzerbaijan were restricted. The attempts of provocateurs like AlexGrigorevs, the head of the Baku office of the NED organization, toincite society and young people to revolt, were thwarted, laws werepassed to make the financial activities of NGOs transparent, andthe process of foreign financing was taken under control.

It is interesting that today America, which strongly opposes theadoption of the law of foreign agents, adopted this law beforeeveryone else, and relevant legal acts are active in the EU aswell.

The United States, as well as the West as a whole, understandthat it is impossible to achieve any success in the region withoutAzerbaijan's position and interests. That is, neither the West norUSA have any authority to act in the region unless Azerbaijanwills. Now, they understand that pressures on Baku today do not andwill not bring any results. As for the sanctions, they willwithdraw from this step, realizing that it will have noconsequences.

Today, Georgia, inspired by Azerbaijan, has started to show adecisive position.

But, unfortunately, Armenia is following the path of Georgia in2004, and therefore estimates show that Pashinyan may also faceSaakashvili's fate. In addition, Moldova's activity does not bodewell for it.

It is no coincidence that the West is trying to preserve theremnants of its network in Azerbaijan through Georgia. Therefore,with a serious effort, the Western forces defend projects such as“Abzas media” Toplum TV”, and try to achieve the release of personsarrested for violating the law.

Today, the persons involved in the investigation confess alltheir deeds. They provide detailed information about the names,organizations, finances associated with the processes. The tasksimposed on them by Western organizations are truly amazing andmind-blowing. All of these activities through clandestine networksare already known and will further be exposed and announcedsoon.

One issue remains interesting: How will the ambassadors of theUSA and Western countries continue their activities inAzerbaijan?